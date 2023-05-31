McLaren hires technical director from Red Bull

Red Bull will lose one of its key elements in its current success. Rob Marshall, director of engineering for the Austrian team, will indeed join McLaren in January 2024, to take up the position of technical director, in charge of engineering and design. Marshall will not leave Red Bull until the end of the season, but is retired with immediate effect.
McLaren launched at the start of the season, in the wake of the promotion of Andrea Stella as Team Principal, a reorganization of its organization chart with in particular the departure of James Key, replaced by a technical director of three men. Marshall will be the third element, alongside Peter Prodromou and David Sanchez.