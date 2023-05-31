Home » McLaren hires technical director from Red Bull
Sports

McLaren hires technical director from Red Bull

by admin
McLaren hires technical director from Red Bull

Red Bull will lose one of its key elements in its current success. Rob Marshall, director of engineering for the Austrian team, will indeed join McLaren in January 2024, to take up the position of technical director, in charge of engineering and design. Marshall will not leave Red Bull until the end of the season, but is retired with immediate effect.

McLaren launched at the start of the season, in the wake of the promotion of Andrea Stella as Team Principal, a reorganization of its organization chart with in particular the departure of James Key, replaced by a technical director of three men. Marshall will be the third element, alongside Peter Prodromou and David Sanchez.

See also  Negreira case: Barça denounced by the prosecution for corruption

You may also like

The latest ITTF world rankings are released Hainan...

Transfers FC Barcelona | Who did Laporta meet...

matches and results for Wednesday 31 May

The eighth stage of the 2023 Tournament of...

Europa League final: Jose Mourinho is Roma’s Messiah,...

After a close loss to Canada, the para-hockey...

Scottish Cup about miracles & fairy tales, says...

Another gold!The mass badminton competition of the 14th...

Tennis: Bresnik convinced of Thiem’s ​​strength

NBA Finals, for the Nuggets bookmakers clearly favored

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy