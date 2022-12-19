PORDENONE. If it’s not a crisis, we’re close. Pordenone closed the first round confirming the decline that began a month ago. The draw with Albinoleffe, suffered at the last moment, made it clear once again that this team is missing something if it wants to aspire to Serie B.

At the halfway point, the lizards reached fifth place, two lengths from the leader, but after only four points obtained in the last five games. Despite an excellent squad, this group still can’t take hold of a championship, that of group A of series C, which shows a mediocre level.

No training has shone so far, if not the leaders Pro Sesto: recovering from a narrow salvation, with the youngest coach in the entire Italian professional scene at the helm (Andreoletti was born in 1989) and with many young players on the field, the eleven Milanese went completely beyond expectations.

For its part, Pordenone has thrown away the good things it had sown between October and November in the last month. Precisely from the match against Pro Sesto, played on 20 November, Domenico Di Carlo’s group was unable to maintain the lead, leaving four victories on the road: in Sesto San Giovanni it was 1-0 up and was recovered (then the match finished 2-2), with Pro Patria and with Vicenza he had taken first a 1-0 and then a 2-1 and was caught again. Finally with Albinoleffe he had the challenge in hand in the 92nd minute, then he collected the center of the 1-1.

Morale: four points won instead of twelve potential. A lost heritage. And if those with Pro Sesto and Vicenza are draws that can stay there over the course of a tournament, after all the rivals are two big names, the “ics” with Pro Patria and Albinoleffe are shouting revenge on the other side. Moreover, the goals conceded are all the result of general oversights and central defenders. It only took a little more to win, be in command of the standings and look to the second round with a completely different approach.

Instead Pordenone is forced to chase. The distance isn’t sidereal, after all it’s only two points from the duo in command, but it’s always better to stay in front and dictate the pace. In short, be masters of your own destiny. And if in Zanica, given the epilogue, the wind hasn’t changed, everyone expects it to take a different direction on Thursday, when Triestina is expected in Lignano for the first match of the second leg. It is true that a derby always hides pitfalls, but it is equally true that the Giuliani, net of the last success with Pergolettese, are third from last with 15 points and not even Massimo Pavanel, formerly on duty, has lifted them up.

There is no contemplated result other than success. Closing the year without a win, not to mention a defeat, would be really serious as well as disappointing. —

