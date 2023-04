He could say that he had finally succeeded. Czech wrestler in the Greco-Roman style Artur Omarov finally received the desired medal during his fourteenth participation in the senior championships. He won bronze at the EC in Zagreb, which no other Czech male representative has achieved since 2009. “It’s a small step towards the Olympic dream,” says the Czech representative with Dagestan roots, who also beat other medalists from the championships at the tournament.

