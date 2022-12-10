Home Sports Medal-winning athletes from Ivrea were awarded
Medal-winning athletes from Ivrea were awarded

Medal-winning athletes from Ivrea were awarded

IVREA. Saturday 3 December was a day to remember when Matteo Cerrano and Simone Marchegiano, the Ivrea Canoe Club color bearers from Ivrea, were summoned to the headquarters of CONI, the Italian National Olympic Committee, in Turin in via Giordano Bruno to receive the Medal of Bronze to Valor Atletico. Prestigious prize awarded for winning the 2020 Italian Championship at the Canoe Stadium in Ivrea, senior men’s category, specialty C2. As per tradition, CONI Piedmont awards the Bronze medals to the winners in the victories of the Italian Championships. The president of CONI Piedmont Stefano Mossino, the delegate of the province of Turin CONI Luigi Casale and the councilor for sport of the Piedmont region Fabrizio Ricca were present to reward the people of Ivrea. of the World 2022 in Ivrea, Junior female category, specialty k1; Michele Pistoni third place at the 2022 European Championships, junior men’s category, K1 team specialty of Ceske Budejovice; Carolina Massarenti runner-up at the 2022 world championships in Ivrea, women’s Under 23 categories, team C1 specialty. The technicians who followed the boys were also called up: Davide Monguzzi, Lorenzo Biasioli and Francesco Cavo. The ceremony called Grand Gala of the canoe took place at the Olympic stadium in Rome.

