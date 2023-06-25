Medals for German shooters and canoeists – curiosity in the hurdles

Status: 06/24/2023 11:32 p.m

There were more medals for the German team at the European Games. Belgium’s throwing specialist Jolien Boumkwo caused a curiosity.

The air pistol shooters with Christian Reitz, Michael Schwald and Robin Walter prevailed on Saturday afternoon in the final of the team competition against Turkey with 16:14. The women with Sandra Reitz, Josefin Eder and Doreen Vennekamp did not give France a real chance later in the final with 16:8.

DLV team climbs in ranking

The team of the German Athletics Association (DLV) improved from fifth to third place on the second of three days of competition at the European Team Championships in Chorzow, Poland. With 256.5 points after 25 of 37 competitions, the DLV selection is well behind leaders Italy (294), but still close to host Poland (258.5). Great Britain (243.5) dropped to fourth due to a relay disqualification.

Carolina Krafzik in 54.47 seconds over 400 meter hurdles and the men’s relay over 4×100 meter hurdles in 38.34 seconds ensured German victories on Saturday. On Friday, Kristin Pudenz, who came second at the European Championships, clearly won the discus competition with 66.84 meters.

Team European Championship – the goal is a podium finish

Joshua Abuaku, on the other hand, missed important points after being injured over the 400-meter hurdles shortly after the start and had to end the race. “It didn’t feel good. If I had gone through with it, something would definitely have broken,” said the 26-year-old on ZDF.

Germany has won the European Team Championships three times so far. 2009 at the premiere as well as 2014 and most recently 2017. The fourth success was not very realistic even before the start. “A win will be a challenge for the DLV team,” said the new DLV sports director Jörg Bügner, “but we will do everything we can to do as well as possible and build on the successes of previous years. Our goal is a podium finish.” At least that is within reach after two days.

Wesemann takes gold from the 3-meter board

Water jumper Moritz Wesemann secured the first title for the German swimming team. The man from Halle won the competition from the 3-meter board and gave the water jump team of the German Swimming Association (DSV) the first quota place for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

The 21-year-old, who celebrated his first major success in the seniors’ division, secured victory with 465.40 points thanks to two very strong last jumps. He still distanced himself from the French Jules Bouyer (440.15) and Alexis Jandard (430.70). Berlin’s Lars Rüdiger came in eleventh.

Shot putter starts over 100 meters hurdles

Meanwhile, Belgium’s shot putter and hammer thrower Jolien Boumkwo, who ran in the 100-meter hurdles race, caused a curiosity. The 21-time Belgian throwing champion needed 32.81 seconds to run over the ten hurdles on Saturday, the Spaniard Teresa Errandonea was the first in 13.22 seconds. The reason for Boumkwo’s curious use was the short-term absence of a teammate. The Belgians were able to get at least two more points because they benefited from the disqualification of the Swiss Ditaji Kambundji. The German starter Monika Zapalska (Wattenscheid) finished third in the race in 13.32 seconds.

“My team is the most important thing for me,” said Boumkwo, who started with long training pants and towered above her competitors in some cases: “I couldn’t let us lose a point. There was no risk for me if I take it easy.”

Double silver in the canoeists

The canoeists also won two silver medals at the European Games with the men’s two-man kayak and the women’s four-man kayak. The recurve archers Charline Schwarz, Michelle Kroppen and Katharina Bauer, on the other hand, missed out on bronze after beating Italy 3:5 in the small final.

Water jumper Elena Wassen also won a silver medal one day after her older sister Christina won the individual silver. The 22-year-old took second place together with 26-year-old Alexander Jan Lube in mixed synchronized jumping from the 10-meter tower. Wassen finished fourth on Friday when her sister Christina vom Turm placed second and missed bronze by 2.80 points.