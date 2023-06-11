Medals for the Rothenberger siblings

KThere is no other sport that is as much a family affair as equestrian sport: brothers and sisters, married couples or parents and their children ride with or against each other. The Whitaker and Beerbaum families are among the best-known in show jumping, in dressage it is currently Jessica von Bredow-Werndl and her brother Benjamin Werndl, in eventing Greta Busacker emulates her mother Ingrid Klimke, who learned her art of riding from her father Reiner Klimke has.

At the German Dressage Championships in Balve one name was emblazoned on the scoreboards several times this weekend: Rothenberger. The family from Bad Homburg took home one gold and two silver medals. Parents Gonnelien and Sven Rothenberger won Olympic silver as a team back in 1996 in Atlanta. Her daughter Semmieke, 23, has now become German champion in the Grand Prix of the U25 age group with her horse Farrington and also competed in the seniors with the mare Flanell, which her big brother Sönke, 28, stirred up.

Rothenberger does without freestyle with Fendi

On Friday he beat Jessica von Bredow-Werndl and Dalera with his horse Fendi in qualifying for the first DM decision, both of whom made unusual mistakes. In the Grand Prix Special on Saturday, however, the Olympic champions were back to themselves and won with 83.255 percent. Behind them, Sönke Rothenberger and Fendi secured silver ahead of Frederic Wandres and Duke of Britain.

In the Grand Prix Freestyle on Sunday, which was also dominated by Bredow-Werndl, this time ahead of Wandres with Bluetooth and Ingrid Klimke with Franziskus, Rothenberger no longer started with Fendi. He justified this with the young age of the nine-year-old gelding. For the Nations Cup team at the CHIO Aachen, where the final screening for the European Championships in Riesenbeck (September 4th to 10th) takes place at the beginning of July, the two were then nominated as “reserves”, but are allowed to compete in the four-star category in Aachen. Start exam. Just like Semmieke Rothenberger with flannel, who will be riding in the big dressage stadium in the Aachen Soers for the first time. Her thanks went straight to her parents in Balve: “Thanks to you, I know that giving up is not an option,” she wrote on Instagram. And further, also with a view to her brother: “Thanks to you, we are where we are today.”

For big brother Sönke, Balve was also the return to the Olympic squad – with parallels to his first big appearance at the German Championships in Sauerland, where he surprised the competition in 2016 with the gelding Cosmo. Glorious years followed with team gold at the Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. The team title at the EM 2019 was her last success for the time being – due to injury, Cosmo has not started since. Will he be seen again at a tournament? “Maybe,” says Rothenberger.

“He has achieved so much, now it’s the turn of the younger ones.” Fendi, for example, who was awarded the title of “World Horse” by Observer when he first appeared in public last year. “One for Paris”, it says – where the Olympic Games will take place in 2024. The great goal of the Rothenberger family.