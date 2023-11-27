Medford and the players he would bring as “reinforcement” against Honduras and attacks Luis Suárez: “It was a mirage”

Former Real Spain and Costa Rica coach, Hernán Medford, has sparked excitement ahead of the playoff match between Honduras and Costa Rica for Copa América 2024. Medford, who began warming up the preview of the duel between the two teams four months before the game in Frisco, Texas, is confident about his team’s chances.

In a recent interview, Medford talked about the recent performances of both teams and expressed both his concerns and hopes for the future of Costa Rican football. He mentioned that the departure of Luis Fernando Suárez has left a setback in the country’s football and addressed the recent defeats of the national team.

Medford mentioned that Costa Rica is currently experiencing a decline in football and is in need of the new generation of players to step up. He expressed his high demands for the players and urged them to show their potential in the upcoming playoff against Honduras.

The former coach also addressed the departure of Suárez and expressed his skepticism about the positive impact he left on Costa Rican football. Medford also spoke about the importance of players like Keylor Navas, Bryan Ruiz, and Kendall Waston for the upcoming match against Honduras.

He also shared his thoughts on the arrival of Gustavo Alfaro as the new coach for Costa Rica and has remained cautiously optimistic about his potential contribution to the team. Medford has stated that improvements are crucial for Costa Rica to beat Honduras and secure their place in the Copa América.

He also addressed the recent performances of Honduras and acknowledged that they have played well despite being left out of recent competitions.

Overall, Medford’s insights and analysis have set the stage for an intense face-off between the two Central American giants, making the upcoming match a highly anticipated event for football fans in the region.

