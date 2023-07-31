Home » Media: Austria loses top scorer Tabakovic
Goal scorer Haris Tabakovic is likely to leave Wiener Austria in the coming hours. As the “Kurier” reported on Monday, the 29-year-old Swiss uses an exit clause. As a result, the centre-forward, who scored 19 goals last season, is drawn to a German second division side. He is said to have already said goodbye to his teammates on Monday. Sports director Jürgen Werner had recently confirmed offers for the striker.

The 3-0 home defeat of the Viennese on Sunday against Sturm Graz was Tabakovic’s last game. The “Veilchen” will play the second leg in the Conference League qualifier against Banja Luka on Thursday (8.30 p.m., live on ORF1). Tabakovic scored the only goal of the game in the first leg.

See also  Liverpool 2-2 Arsenal: Reds must keep on thinking they've got nothing to lose - Stephen Warnock

