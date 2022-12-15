Boris Becker has been released from the London prison he had been in for over eight months and will be extradited to Germany: the British media report it. The three-time Wimbledon champion, 54, was held in Huntercombe prison in Oxfordshire since last April. He was serving a sentence for fraudulent bankruptcy which required imprisonment for a minimum period of 15 months, but benefited from a fast-track scheme, which provides for extradition to the country of origin if certain conditions are met.

A reduction of the sentence which 1,136 foreign prisoners already benefited from last year. Although she had lived permanently in the UK since 2012, Becker was able to take advantage of the relief because she never took British citizenship. Once in Germany, Becker will be able to freely serve the remaining time of his sentence, but without being able to return to the United Kingdom.