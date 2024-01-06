Media: Brazil parts ways with team boss Diniz

According to media reports, Fernando Diniz has lost his job as Brazilian team boss. A day after Ednaldo Rodrigues returned as association president, a separation apparently occurred. Rodrigues reported the decision to the president of Fluminense, the club where Diniz also works as a coach. The broadcaster TV Globo reported this on Friday. Diniz was hired as interim coach in July for an initial one-year period.

Reuters/Ricardo Moraes

The national football association (CBF) wanted Carlo Ancelotti to take over the “Selecao” for the Copa America in the USA this summer. However, the Italian recently extended his contract with Real Madrid until 2026. Diniz has managed Brazil for six games so far, all in World Cup qualifying for 2026. The record was just two wins, one draw and three defeats. The record world champion is in sixth place.

Association boss Ednaldo Rodrigues was only brought back to office on Thursday following a decision by the Supreme Court, after a court in the state of Rio de Janeiro had previously removed him. He was accused of irregularities that are said to have led to his election in 2022.

The World Football Association (FIFA) then threatened the CBF with sanctions if its intervention led to the election of a new president. The sanctions would have included an immediate suspension of the national team and all club teams from all international competitions. The Supreme Court anticipated this with its decision.

Share this: Facebook

X

