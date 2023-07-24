Home » Media: Change from Sabitzer to Dortmund is getting closer
According to media reports, a change from ÖFB team player Marcel Sabitzer from FC Bayern Munich to Borussia Dortmund is approaching. As “Bild” and “Sky” reported on Sunday evening, negotiations are still ongoing. However, the 29-year-old is said to have already promised BVB.

Sabitzer was last loaned out by Bayern to Manchester United and still has a contract in Munich until 2025.

On Sunday, Sabitzer was present at FC Bayern’s team presentation for the coming season. However, it seems doubtful that he will travel to Asia with the team this Monday. Sabitzer should not play a role in Thomas Tuchel’s sporting plans for the new season, with the newly signed compatriot Konrad Laimer he also had further competition.

In Dortmund, he could fill the gap left by England’s Jude Bellingham’s move to Real Madrid. A transfer fee of 15 million euros plus bonus payments is under discussion. According to reports, Sabitzer also has offers from England and Italy.

