Media focus | Qingdao speeds up building a “Famous Football City”_Development_League_National

On April 16, Qingdao Manatee returned to the Chinese Super League after 9 years; on April 22, the Qingdao West Coast football team played again as a “sophomore”; Ten thousand professional football stadiums will host Chinese Super League games… After the first nationwide release of the “National Football Development Key City Construction Plan during the 14th Five-Year Plan” last year, our city’s construction of a “Famous Football City” has recently accelerated.

Manatee returns to the Chinese Super League and becomes a “city card”

In recent years, Qingdao has been committed to building a famous football city, forming the “Qingdao Model” of football development that is led by the government, participated in by the society, and promoted in an overall manner. The level of football facilities and the training of football talents are leading the country. Last year, the State Sports General Administration announced the list of the first batch of national football development key cities during the “14th Five-Year Plan” period. Qingdao was awarded the “National Football Development Key City” for the third time after 1979 and 1992. This is of great significance for Qingdao to further realize the revitalization of football, promote the high-quality development of sports, and take the lead in building a strong sports city.

Among the 16 key football development cities across the country, Qingdao took the lead in releasing the “National Football Development Key City Construction Plan during the “14th Five-Year Plan” Period of Qingdao City” (hereinafter referred to as the “Plan”) last year, proposing to build a “National Football Demonstration Center for the Masses, Incubating the Country” The positioning of the urban football development system, such as the training and output center of youth training talents, the creation of a national football competition center, the construction of a national football consumption center, the cultivation of a national football product R & D and manufacturing center, and the construction of a regional football resource allocation center, has made a contribution to improving the overall development level of Qingdao football. Fully deployed.

In terms of improving the development level of professional football, the “Plan” proposes that “by 2025, we will focus on building 1-2 Chinese Super League teams, so that professional football will become the carrier of the city’s spirit and a cultural business card.” The Qingdao Manatee team played on April 16 this year. Returning to the Chinese Super League “fills up” the regret that Qingdao, as a “soccer city”, once missed the top league.

Professional leagues at all levels achieve “full coverage”

Last year, the Qingdao Manatee Team and the Qingdao Futsal Team won the runner-up in the 2022 Chinese League One and the Five-A-League respectively, and both of them successfully rushed to the Super League. , China B, women’s football, and five-a-side leagues at all levels are fully covered, and the scale, quantity and development level of professional football clubs are among the top in the country.

In addition to Qingdao Manatee’s debut in the Chinese Super League on April 16, Qingdao West Coast Football Club, which completed its name change on March 8 this year, will play in the new season of the Chinese League One on April 22. As a “second-year student” in the Chinese League One, Qingdao West Coast Football Club has set the goal of the 2023 season as “keeping nine and competing for six”. Club chairman Xu Shang said that the team has grown from a grassroots team to a Chinese team in only three years. The China League One team has achieved a “triple jump” in three years. Not only will the club name be integrated with the West Coast in the new season, but it will also “fight for Qingdao and fight for the West Coast” in the new season’s China League One, fully displaying the West Coast The demeanor of the first professional football team in the new district.

The Qingdao Red Lions finished ninth in the Second Division last season, creating the best record in team history. The 2023 season of the Chinese League Two will start on April 29. Currently, the Red Lions have resumed training at the German Football Asian Base located in the Sino-German Ecological Park in the West Coast New District of Qingdao. This year they will compete in the Chinese League Two for the fifth consecutive season. On April 17, the list of clubs participating in the 2023 Chinese Champions League regional competition was announced. Among the 64 clubs are Chasing Youth and May Wind from Qingdao. This means that in the 2023 season, there will be Qingdao teams participating in the Super League, China A, China B, and China Champions League. Qingdao has thus become the only city in the country that has completed full coverage of all levels of leagues. Qingdao Zhuifeng Youth Football Club was founded by former international footballer Qu Bo. The club’s U16 echelon players are expected to get a chance to play in the Champions League regional competition. Qingdao Wuyuefeng Football Club is very strong. It has Yin Guangjun, Pu Xianlin, Zhang Huanan, Wang Zongzhe, Zhao Yuan, Li Fengyin, Ye Qian and other former professional players who are still in their prime, and they are basically capable of hitting the national finals. . After the first three rounds of the Qingdao City Football Super League in 2023, Chasing Youth and May Feng both achieved 2 wins and 1 tie. The former temporarily leads by virtue of goal difference. Professional football stadium brings a new viewing experience The "Plan" also proposes to expand the number of venues, build professional venues, and increase openness, so that football venues and facilities can be "close to the community" and "at your fingertips." By 2025, the city will have 1,500 football fields of all kinds at all levels, achieving the goal of having 1.5 football fields per 10,000 people, including 260 standard football fields, 6 professional league stadiums, and 4 football training bases seat. Youth Football Stadium, the first professional football stadium in Shandong Province, passed the completion inspection on April 8. On April 25, it will host the Chinese Super League for the first time as the new home stadium of Qingdao Manatee. Qingdao, a football city, has a professional football stadium that can meet FIFA international A-level competitions. On the evening of April 13, the “Glory with Qingdao” 2023 season Qingdao Manatee team’s departure ceremony was held at the Youth Football Stadium. The first professional football stadium with 50,000 people in Shandong Province was unveiled in front of nearly a thousand fans of the island city. The brand new Youth Football Stadium will officially open on the evening of April 25th, ushering in the first Super League match. The seats of the Youth Football Stadium are in blue and white tones, giving people a feeling of waves hitting the coast and splashing layers of waves, which highlights the characteristics of Qingdao. Compared with a comprehensive stadium, there is no running track in the youth football stadium, and the auditorium is closer to the stadium. The front row of the east and west stands is only 7.5 meters away from the lawn, and the north and south stands are about 10 meters away. When designing the stand, the international development trend is combined with Chinese watching habits to create a diverse viewing experience.The stand is divided into upper and lower floors, and the design standards such as seat C value, stand inclination angle, field of view and sight distance all meet the requirements of FIFA international A-level competitions, which can provide better viewing experience for the audience The turfgrasses for the youth football field are tall fescue and bluegrass. These two grasses have strong virus resistance and trampling resistance, and can be used in high-intensity competitions. The anchor grass of the youth football field is composed of 5% artificial grass and 95% natural grass. It combines the advantages of artificial turf and natural turf. It can not only protect the growth of natural grass, ensure the professionalism of the field, but also prolong the service life. More than 10 years. The Youth Football Stadium highlights the characteristics of technology, wisdom, greenness and frugality, and pays attention to the use of advanced technology. The changes brought about by high technology can be felt everywhere inside and outside the stadium. There are a total of 5,712 aluminum panels on the outer curtain wall, and the most advanced BIM modeling technology is used to guide the on-site construction. The 6 hoop cables are designed according to the highest international standards, and the 36 radial cables use aerospace technology. The ETFE membrane on the roof is also a product of aerospace technology, which can resist the 100-year gale that has been recorded in Qingdao's meteorological history. At present, Qingdao intends to bid for the U-23 Asian Cup and the 2024 Paris Olympic Preliminary Asian Qualifiers and the National Men's Football Team's home warm-up match. court. Mass football kicks off intensively in spring In terms of social football development, the "Plan" requires that by 2025, the number of people who regularly participate in football activities in the city will reach 800,000 (400,000 teenagers), and the number of football fields at all levels in the city will reach 1,500, achieving 1.5 football fields for every 10,000 people The goal, the per capita site occupancy rate ranks among the top in the country. Focusing on mass football competitions, Qingdao has created brand events represented by the “Youth Super” League, “Jiaodong Cup” Champions League, “Mayor’s Cup” School Football League, and “Haixi Cup” Youth League to promote adult events, youth competitions, etc. Elite competitions and campus competitions are organically connected, and actively encourage industries, communities, schools, government agencies, enterprises and institutions to carry out and participate in various football competitions, so as to achieve a scientific competition structure and full coverage. There are more than 30 football matches of various kinds held annually, more than 5,000 games. At present, the 2023 “Laot Beer Cup” Qingdao City Football League has started at the beginning of this month, and is divided into three levels: Youth Super League, Youth A, and Youth B. Among them, there are 8 participating teams in the Youth Super League, 12 teams in the Youth League One, and 28 teams in the Youth League Two. 48 teams compete in turn, and 218 exciting matchups will create a "green whirlwind" for Qingdao, the "city of football". This spring, the football matches in the island city will start intensively, and the construction of the "Famous Football City" will be at full speed, moving towards a new level of high-quality development.

