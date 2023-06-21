Media: Gündogan moves from ManCity to Barcelona

According to media information, German team player Ilkay Gündogan is moving from Champions League winners Manchester City to Spanish champions FC Barcelona.

The transfer is safe and sound, wrote the transfer market specialist Fabrizio Romano on Twitter on Wednesday, as well as the specialist newspaper “Mundo Deportivo”, which appears in Barcelona. The 32-year-old has signed a contract with a one-year option that runs until June 2025, the newspaper reported.

Other Spanish media also assured that the change was perfect. Gündogan has just won the treble with ManCity. His contract in Manchester, where he has been since 2016, expires at the end of the month. “There hasn’t been a decision yet, talks are still going on in the background,” Gündogan said on Monday in Frankfurt during a press conference by the DFB team.

Havertz from Chelsea to Arsenal

With Kai Havertz, another DFB support is also facing an explosive transfer. According to media reports, the 24-year-old is set to move from Chelsea to local rivals Arsenal within the Premier League. According to information from the British news agency PA, the two teams have already agreed on a transfer fee. This should amount to around 75 million euros plus any bonus payments.

