Media: Mönchengladbach is fishing for coach Glasner

According to a media report, the outgoing Frankfurt coach Oliver Glasner is one of the candidates at Borussia Mönchengladbach after the expected farewell to coach Daniel Farke. As reported by the “Gladbachlive” portal of the “Express”, Gladbach has informed itself about the conditions of a commitment from the Upper Austrian.

Glasner had won the Europa League with Eintracht in 2022 and will be in the Berlin Cup final against Leipzig next Saturday with Hessen. However, he has to leave at the end of the season.

According to all indications, the same applies to Farke in Gladbach, even if the club has not yet confirmed this. Two years ago, after Marco Rose said goodbye to Dortmund, the Gladbachers took Adi Hütter from Frankfurt for a fee of 7.5 million euros. However, the Austrian had to leave after one season after finishing tenth like Farke.

