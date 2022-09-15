Original title: Media person: Naturalization is of little significance to the men’s basketball team until the level of local players improves

Beijing time on September 15th news, recently, whether the Chinese men’s basketball team should naturalize foreign aid has become a hot topic. Many experts, including the famous basketball media person Yang Yi, all support the naturalization of foreign aid for the Chinese men’s basketball team. The use of black foreign aid has become a trend in the world‘s basketball, but some people hold an objection, believing that naturalization currently has no meaning for the Chinese men’s basketball team.

Yang Yi also said that the naturalized players of the Chinese men’s basketball team are for the Paris Olympics, and there is no need to naturalize big-name NBA players. CBA foreign aid at the level of Jones, Gordon, and Ma Shang is the most suitable for the Chinese men’s basketball team, and can interact with local Chinese players. They are more familiar with each other and will play well for the national team.

Interaction: Do you support the use of naturalized players in the Chinese men’s basketball team?

Considering the FIBA ​​rule that each team is only allowed to have one naturalized player, some media people also said that naturalization is of little significance to the Chinese men’s basketball team now, and should wait for the level of local players to improve.

“Actually, as this European Championship is slowly deepening, I feel more and more that… naturalization means little to us.” The basketball media person “Don’t Run Just Carrying Pigs” wrote: “Because the Our performance in the World Preliminaries and the Asian Cup, if you take it to the world, if you naturalize Anderson, you will feel that there is not a single defender that can hold up. If you naturalized Gordon, you will feel that the inside line is not pleasing to the eye, you return Hua Ma Shang, you will think that the other two lines are playing something, so it is best to wait for our players to be better before naturalization.”

(Editor: Xiaobai)Return to Sohu, see more





Editor: