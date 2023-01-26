Original title: Media person: The Football Association confirms that the two high-level officials have not been investigated and will report the evidence collected for malicious rumors

On January 26, Beijing time, according to media person Ran Xiongfei, two more senior officials of the Chinese Football Association were investigated, namely He Xi, deputy secretary-general of the Football Association, and Xu Chi, director of the Xianghe Base.

In this regard, Football News reporter Li Xuan denied:

After confirming with the Chinese Football Association, since the outbreak of the Li Tie case, the discipline inspection team of the General Administration has never approached He Xi and Xu Chi to accept the so-called investigation. What Ran Xiongfei said on Weibo that “two more middle and high-level officials of the Chinese Football Association (He Xi and Xu Chi) were investigated by the discipline inspection team of the General Administration of Sports” is purely fabricated.

Ran said in the live broadcast that Ma Ning was “taken away”. After spreading the rumors, he found that Ma Ning was fine, so he quickly “dispelled the rumors”; I’m afraid it’s not as simple as simply earning traffic. His “revelation” made people wonder who was behind him and what his purpose was.

As far as I know, Ran Xiongfei took advantage of the inconvenience of the Chinese Football Association to publicly refute rumors and spread rumors maliciously. The Chinese Football Association has stated that it will not tolerate Ran Xiongfei’s repeated public slander against Chinese football without a bottom line. It will collect evidence and report it through relevant departments. .

