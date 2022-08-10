Original title: Media person: Yi Jianlian is facing a contract renewal this summer, but he will definitely not leave Guangdong

Live it on August 10. According to Shao Huaqian, a reporter from “Sports Weekly”, Yi Jianlian is facing a contract renewal this summer, but he will definitely not leave Guangdong.

“Recently, a lot of people are talking about the personnel changes in the Guangdong team, Zhou Peng, Zhao Rui, Zeng Fanri, Wang Xinkai, Tang Jie, wait a minute, but in fact, the United Arab League is also a contract year this year, but he will definitely not leave Guangdong, in his own words. For example, if I leave the Guangdong team, that means I retire.”

Yi Jianlian's C-type contract with the Guangdong team expires this summer.

