Sohu Sports News, on September 28, Beijing time, a fierce conflict broke out after the U15 finals of the Zhejiang Provincial Games, which caused heated discussions on the Internet. Media person Yang Tianying posted on his personal social media that the incident of players chasing the referee was very bad, and the consequences were very serious. .

Yang Tianying wrote on his personal social media: The incident of the male football players chasing the referee in the Zhejiang Provincial Games is very bad, especially at this point in time, the consequences of this incident will be very serious.

Chinese football has gradually slipped into a trough in recent years, and its performance and reputation have become worse and worse, but Chinese football is not a trash can that no one pays attention to. On the contrary, Chinese football is still the most important project in Chinese sports, and it is a project that must be done well. If you pay attention to the latest news, you will know that the revitalization of Chinese football is an important task for Chinese sports. This is by no means false but practical actions.

The continuous problems of the U15 of the Zhejiang Provincial Games in Guangdong have exposed the problems of Chinese football youth competition to the eyes of the people of the whole country.

I believe that right and wrong have their own opinions. Those worms who destroy the foundation of Chinese football and devour the body of Chinese football, think about the anti-gambling campaign in 2009. This kind of washing is not too much but too little. Chinese football needs a thorough Clean and purify to be reborn from exhaustion.

