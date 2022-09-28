Home Sports Media person: Zhejiang Provincial Games players chasing the referee is very bad, the consequences are very serious_Zhejiang Provincial Games male football players beat the referee? Official response_Zhejiang Provincial Games male football players chasing the referee_China
Sports

Media person: Zhejiang Provincial Games players chasing the referee is very bad, the consequences are very serious_Zhejiang Provincial Games male football players beat the referee? Official response_Zhejiang Provincial Games male football players chasing the referee_China

by admin
Media person: Zhejiang Provincial Games players chasing the referee is very bad, the consequences are very serious_Zhejiang Provincial Games male football players beat the referee? Official response_Zhejiang Provincial Games male football players chasing the referee_China

Original title: Media person: Zhejiang Provincial Games players chasing the referee is very bad and the consequences are very serious

Sohu Sports News, on September 28, Beijing time, a fierce conflict broke out after the U15 finals of the Zhejiang Provincial Games, which caused heated discussions on the Internet. Media person Yang Tianying posted on his personal social media that the incident of players chasing the referee was very bad, and the consequences were very serious. .

Yang Tianying wrote on his personal social media: The incident of the male football players chasing the referee in the Zhejiang Provincial Games is very bad, especially at this point in time, the consequences of this incident will be very serious.

Chinese football has gradually slipped into a trough in recent years, and its performance and reputation have become worse and worse, but Chinese football is not a trash can that no one pays attention to. On the contrary, Chinese football is still the most important project in Chinese sports, and it is a project that must be done well. If you pay attention to the latest news, you will know that the revitalization of Chinese football is an important task for Chinese sports. This is by no means false but practical actions.

The continuous problems of the U15 of the Zhejiang Provincial Games in Guangdong have exposed the problems of Chinese football youth competition to the eyes of the people of the whole country.

I believe that right and wrong have their own opinions. Those worms who destroy the foundation of Chinese football and devour the body of Chinese football, think about the anti-gambling campaign in 2009. This kind of washing is not too much but too little. Chinese football needs a thorough Clean and purify to be reborn from exhaustion.

See also  Impressions of the 1/8 finals: Three Lions entered the fast lane to win the championship, Cristiano Ronaldo's swan song in the European Cup?_Games

Return to Sohu, see more

Editor:

Statement: The opinions of this article only represent the author himself, Sohu is an information publishing platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.

You may also like

Women’s Basketball World Cup China beats Belgium 81:55

Deulofeu: “Best moment of my career? The stage...

Ali Karimi and Azmoun call on Iran to...

Wanda leaves Icardi, even her sister Zaira officially...

Tennis, Chung is back: the fall after the...

Italy, the four Inter Milan most used by...

Nash talks about KD farce: It’s just a...

Volleyball World, Italy unbeaten: also wins with Belgium...

Can it still be OK to lose the...

GTA Online has its first billionaire. It took...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy