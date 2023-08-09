Home » Media: PSG no longer plans with Neymar
Sports

Media: PSG no longer plans with Neymar

by admin
Media: PSG no longer plans with Neymar

A few days before the first league game of the new season, personnel debates at Paris Saint-Germain continue unabated. As the sports newspaper “L’Équipe” reported, coach Luis Enrique and sports director Luis Campos informed four players on Wednesday that the club would no longer bet on them. In addition to Marco Verratti (30), Hugo Ekitike (21), Juan Bernat (30), Neymar (31) should also have no future with the French soccer champions.

The Brazilian international switched from FC Barcelona to PSG in 2017 for the record transfer fee of 222 million euros. According to L’Équipe, his contract in Paris, which should bring him 30 million a year, runs until 2027.

However, Neymar’s father only denied his son’s possible departure on Tuesday. “L’Équipe” had previously reported that the 31-year-old offensive player had already addressed a change request to the top French club. The father then described the report as “fake news“.

More see sport.ORF.at/fussball

See also  'Masterchef' fired its most unstable contestant in a program full of emotions

You may also like

Honduran Soccer Legend Amado Guevara Joins Carolina Core...

Austria by racing bike, the routes and climbs...

Demis Gatti new marketing manager of Treviglio

Olympique de Marseille worried after their loss against...

Milan-Trento 0-1, a goal from Sipos decides the...

Scary cup debacle – Sport.cz

Rayados de Monterrey Makes Formal Offer to Sign...

the offer from a top club and no...

Pippo Inzaghi: ‘I’m sorry for Reggina, I dreamed...

ÖLV aces convince at U20 European Championship –...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy