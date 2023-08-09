Media: PSG no longer plans with Neymar

A few days before the first league game of the new season, personnel debates at Paris Saint-Germain continue unabated. As the sports newspaper “L’Équipe” reported, coach Luis Enrique and sports director Luis Campos informed four players on Wednesday that the club would no longer bet on them. In addition to Marco Verratti (30), Hugo Ekitike (21), Juan Bernat (30), Neymar (31) should also have no future with the French soccer champions.

The Brazilian international switched from FC Barcelona to PSG in 2017 for the record transfer fee of 222 million euros. According to L’Équipe, his contract in Paris, which should bring him 30 million a year, runs until 2027.

However, Neymar’s father only denied his son’s possible departure on Tuesday. “L’Équipe” had previously reported that the 31-year-old offensive player had already addressed a change request to the top French club. The father then described the report as “fake news“.

More see sport.ORF.at/fussball

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

