Media: Spurs striker Kane plans to move to ManUnited

English team captain Harry Kane is aiming for a move within the Premier League from Tottenham to Manchester United, according to British media. Kane had informed his employer that moving abroad was out of the question for him, the English tabloid The Sun reported on Thursday. Accordingly, Tottenham only wants to sell the top striker to a foreign club.

Reuters/Lee Smith



Should a move to Manchester United not materialize this summer, Kane could leave the club he has been at since he was 11 on a free transfer. Should the club not allow the 29-year-old to move within the Premier League, he wants to fulfill his contract with Spurs until 2024, according to the report. Kane is Tottenham’s record forward with 280 goals in all competitions.

He scored 30 goals in the past Premier League season, in which only Manchester City’s Erling Haaland was better with 36 goals. Despite his outstanding individual performances, Kane is yet to win a trophy with Tottenham. The club finished the season only eighth in the table. At Manchester United, who compete in the Champions League in the new season, the chances of winning a trophy would be better.