Parliamentarians admit that they shared a tablecloth with the ringleader of the plot, but they assure that they were completely unaware of his corrupt activity

He mediator case has entered strongly into national politics in the absence of three months for the municipal elections –and regional ones in some communities–. Is a alleged plot of corruption at the head of which would be the former deputy from the Canary Islands PSOE Juan Bernardo Fuentes Curbelo, alias Tito Berni, and the intermediary Antonio Navarro, who through bribery and extortion, he intervened on behalf of companies to obtain subsidies, withdraw sanctions or facilitate the expansion of their business. The operations center was in Madrid. Tito Berni received visits in Congress and then meetings continued in restaurants and nightclubs with alcohol, cocaine, prostitutes and viagra.

As published by El Mundo, the “hard core” would be made up of Galicians and Andalusians, among others. The PSdeG rejects any connection with the plot. However, several Socialist deputies in Congress admit that they regularly dined with Fuentes Curbelo, which was normal among parliamentarians from outside Madrid when they finished work, but they emphatically affirm that they knew nothing of his activities outside of Congress.

“Dinners yes, but brothels no way. And hard-core either, no way. What’s more, I don’t even know what they’re talking about”, assured yesterday the deputy for Pontevedra of the PSOE Guillermo Meijón.

He details that on “many occasions” he had dinner with Tito Berni together with other deputies from Catalonia, the Canary Islands or Andalusia. “They are regular dinners that we have with many other colleagues who stay in Madrid because we are from abroad. Whoever wanted to sign up”, he recounts. “It seemed that this gentleman led a lovely lifehe showed us photos of the grandchildren and we met at many dinners, since we had been deputies for three years ”, he adds.

“We would like the PP to act in the same way as the PSOE in the face of corruption”

But in the same way that he admits to sitting at the table with one of the ringleaders of the plot, he also forcefully rejects any relationship or knowledge of corrupt practices. “I was never in any contact with companies,” she says.

The PSOE deputy for Ourense Uxía Tizón also attended dinners with Tito Berni and other socialist deputies in a Madrid restaurant whose name came out because it appeared in the summary of the Mediator case, but the same as Meijón, denies being aware of any irregular activity or parties characterized by the excesses with which the meetings of the ringleaders of the plot ended with the businessmen for whom they acted as intermediaries. “He was a close person, apparently normal, and most Galicians got along with him, me too,” she said.

“We met at many dinners with other colleagues from outside Madrid”

“At those dinners, when we finished in Congress, deputies from all the communities met, those of us who live away from home. i was with him [por Curbelo] sometimes, but I don’t know anything about parties or hard core. We were just party mates”, indicates the parliamentarian.

no contact

Other Galician deputies from the PSOE such as Ángeles Marra, Javier Cerqueiro or Diego Taibo stated that they never met Tito Berni at any dinner.

The general secretary of the PSdeG, Valentín González Formoso, defended the “serious, fast and forceful” reaction of the party leadership in the Mediator case, for which “to this day” there is only “one under investigation” whom the PSOE “expelled and had the deputy certificate delivered “in eight hours” – alluding to Curbelo -, which for him demonstrates the “zero tolerance” of his party towards corruption.

Faced with this reaction from the PSOE, Formoso opposed the usual procedure of the Popular Party. “We would like the PP to act in the same way. The Madrid president, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, and the mayor of the capital, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, continue in their positions after Ayuso’s brother received million-dollar commissions for selling masks during the pandemic, ”he denounced.

“He was a close person and most of us Galicians got along with him”

And immediately afterwards he added that the president of the PP, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, “embraced” the mayoress of Marbella (Ángeles Muñoz), who is “totally surrounded by cases of corruption” and that the popular “do not even have an expulsion file ” of the party “on top of the table” for the former Minister of the Interior, Jorge Fernández Díaz, for whom the Prosecutor’s Office requests 15 years in prison for the Kitchen case.

For her part, the general secretary of the PPdeG, Paula Prado, asked Formoso if he is going to investigate “who are” the Galician socialist deputies in Congress with “involvement” in the Mediator case.

“We will be attentive to all the implications of this trafficking in the Galician area”

The popular leader highlighted the “nervousness” of the Socialist Party with this alleged plot of corruption. “Not only is it a funny plot in the pure Torrente style, but it has an implication in companies in the field of renewable energy,” he said, alluding to the fact that, among other actions, they mediated to install solar panels on farms.

“We will be very attentive to each and every one of the implications that this plot has in the Galician sphere,” Prado stressed.

The mayoress of A Coruña, the socialist Inés Rey, condemned any type of deviation from legality by anyone who is dedicated to public activity “and even more so if it is associated with the name of the PSOE.” “You have to investigate carefully and quickly and if there is any type of criminal conduct that the appropriate judicial procedures be initiated, ”he added.

And the deputy of the PSdeG in the Galician Parliament, Julio Torrado, maintained that he is not aware that there is “nothing that implies the Galician PSOE” in the so-called Mediator case.