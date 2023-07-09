Medvedev after falling behind in the round of 16

Daniil Medvedev has moved into the round of 16 at Wimbledon after a bumpy start. World number three from Russia beat Hungary’s Marton Fucsovics 4:6 6:3 6:4 6:4 on Saturday.

An early break cost Medvedev the first set loss of the tournament. From this point on, the Russian raised his level and won sets two and three with ease. At the beginning of the fourth set, Fucsovics injured his ankle and was only able to finish the game with a handicap. Medvedev won the fourth set 6-4 and made it 3-1 head-to-head with the Hungarian after losing the only duel at Grand Slam level in Paris to date.

Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

In the round of 16, Medvedev meets the Czech Jiri Lehecka, who beat the American Tommy Paul 6:2 7:6 (7/2) 6:7 ​​(5/7) 6:7 ​​(9/11) 6:2 prevailed. Against Lehecka, Medvedev has the chance to make it into the quarter-finals at Wimbledon for the first time in his career.

