Medvedev and Rune play for titles in Rome

Medvedev and Rune play for titles in Rome

Daniil Medvedev and Holger Rune duel for the title at the ATP 1000 clay court tournament in Rome on Sunday. The Russian, third in the world rankings, defeated the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas 7:5 7:5 in the semifinals on Saturday. This game was interrupted for a long time due to rain.

The Danish young star Rune, who eliminated the Serbian title holder Novak Djokovic in the quarterfinals, defeated the Norwegian Casper Ruud 6:7 (2/7) 6:4 6:2 in a Scandinavian semifinals, after already being 2:4 in the second set was behind.

Rune won the only duel with Medvedev in April in the Monte Carlo quarterfinals 6:4 6:3. Medvedev has already celebrated 19 ATP tournament victories, four of them this year, but a triumph on sand would be a first for him. The 20-year-old Rune has already secured two titles on this base, most recently in April in Munich.

