Medvedev dominated the tournament in Miami and has his fourth title this year

Medvedev dominated the tournament in Miami and has his fourth title this year

The 27-year-old Medvedev confirmed his excellent form from recent weeks in Florida. He made his fifth straight final, following on from wins in Rotterdam, where he also defeated Sinner, Doha and Dubai to claim his fourth title of the year. At the previous event in Indian Wells, he lost the final duel with Carlos Alcaraz.

The Spanish star was already eliminated in the semi-finals by Sinner this time, but he himself failed in the finals in Florida. Just like two years ago, he did not manage the last duel, today his fight with Medvedev was also complicated by a health condition. With the world number five, the Italian also lost the sixth mutual match.

Miami (hard surface)
Men ($10.2 million endowment), singles – final:
Medvedev (4-Russia) – Sinner (10-It.) 7:5, 6:3
Women ($8.8 million endowment), doubles – final:
Gauff, Pegula (2-USA) – Fernandez, Townsend (Can./USA) 7:6 (8:6), 6:2
