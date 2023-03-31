Daniil Medvedev is still in excellent form and is in the final of the ATP 1000 tournament in Miami for the first time. In the semifinals on Friday, the 27-year-old Russian defeated his compatriot Karen Khachanov 7:6 (7/5) 3:6 6:3 and thus qualified for the fifth final of the year. Medvedev is already holding 29-3 wins in 2023 and has won 23 of the past 24 matches.

After Rotterdam, Doha and Dubai and the final in Indian Wells, he is hoping for his fourth trophy in 2023. The only defeat within these 24 matches was suffered by the fifth in the world rankings in Indian Wells against Carlos Alcaraz.

He could face him again on Sunday if the Spaniard prevails against the Italian Jannik Sinner in the second semi-final on Saturday night. Alcaraz has to defend his title in Florida to remain at the top of the world rankings. Otherwise, the Serb Novak Djokovic will be number one again.

