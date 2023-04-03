Daniil Medvedev won the ATP 1000 tournament in Miami. The 27-year-old Russian beat Jannik Sinner 7-5 6-3 in the final on Sunday and thus also won the sixth duel with the 21-year-old from South Tyrol.

Medvedev secured his fourth title this year in Florida after Rotterdam, Doha and Dubai. Most recently, the former world number one, who has won 24 of the last 25 games, only lost in the final against Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz in Indian Wells.

Medvedev reached the final by beating his compatriot Karen Khachanov, Sinner surprisingly defeated Alcaraz 6:7 (4/7) 6:4 6:2 in the semifinals. Since he was unable to defend his title in Miami, he loses the world rankings again to the Serb Novak Djokovic.

