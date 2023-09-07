Medvedv defeats Rublev in great heat

Number three seeded Daniil Medvedev prevailed on Wednesday in a duel with his good friend Andrej Rublev after 2:47 hours in great heat with 6:4 6:3 6:4 and thus in the head-to-head to 6:2 placed. Medvedev qualified for his fourth semi-final in Flushing Meadows, where he will face either Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) or Germany’s Alexander Zverev. In 2021, Medvedev won his only major title to date as the successor to Dominic Thiem at the US Open.

Reuters/Brendan Mcdermid

“At some point someone else will die here on the pitch,” Medvedev said to the camera during the match. “It was brutal, the only good thing about these conditions was that we both had to suffer.” For Rublev, Medvedev’s daughter’s godfather, it was a bitter defeat, because he also has his ninth quarter-finals at Grand Slam level lost.

More in men’s tableau

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

