Meet Jumila: The 14-Year-Old Swimming Sensation and Youngest Torchbearer of the Hangzhou Asian Games

Hangzhou Asian Games torchbearer Jumila: 14-year-old swimming star and one of the youngest torchbearers

Hangzhou, China – Meet Jumila, a 14-year-old swimming prodigy who is set to be one of the youngest torchbearers at the upcoming Hangzhou Asian Games. Despite his towering height of 190 centimeters, it is hard to believe that this accomplished athlete is still just a teenager.

Last year, Jumila, also known as Mila, showcased his exceptional swimming skills at the Zhejiang Provincial Games, where he clinched an impressive 7 gold medals and 1 silver medal. He even managed to break 5 provincial age group records. With his exceptional talent, Mila is undoubtedly a rising star in the swimming pool.

Currently studying at Baochuta Experimental School in Hangzhou, Mila will be entering his third year of junior high school in September. Despite not coming from an athletic family, Mila’s journey into the world of swimming began when he reached a height of 140 centimeters in the first grade of kindergarten. At the recommendation of his parents and friends, he decided to give swimming a try. Although his first encounter with the water left him choking, young Mila persevered and developed a deep passion for the sport.

At the age of 5, Mila started his swimming training under the guidance of coach Gao Junhong at Chen Jinglun Sports School. Despite starting a few months later than his fellow teammates, Mila quickly caught up and proved his determination and resilience. Even an injury, which required him to avoid water for a few days, did not discourage him. Showing his unwavering commitment, Mila returned to training as soon as he could. Inspired by swimming champion Wang Shun, Mila hopes to bring glory to his country in the future.

Mila’s success in swimming is not only attributed to his talent but also the unwavering support of his family. For years, his grandmother rode a scooter every day to take him to the sports school, rain or shine. Mila acknowledges that his initial performances were average and at times, he considered giving up. However, with the encouragement from his coach and family, he found the strength to persevere.

Beyond his achievements in swimming, Mila demonstrates a strong sense of responsibility and honor. During his first year of junior high school, when some students were unable to participate in the school sports meeting, Mila stepped up and volunteered. Despite swimmers’ susceptibility to ankle injuries, Mila competed in the 400m and 1500m events, securing 5th and 6th place respectively. His selflessness and dedication serve as an inspiration for young athletes everywhere.

Off the field, Mila is known for his warmth and kindness. He often takes the initiative to clean the windows during school cleaning sessions, utilizing his height to contribute to the task. Following his success at the Provincial Games, Mila’s popularity at school has soared. He is now not only admired for his height but also for his incredible achievements as a “champion.”

“As a native of Hangzhou, I feel incredibly proud that my hometown is hosting the Asian Games,” Mila expressed. Being chosen as a torchbearer for the prestigious event is an opportunity to showcase Hangzhou’s sporting spirit to the rest of the world and a personal milestone for Mila. The honor has further motivated him to work harder on the field.

Mila also expressed his desire to attend the Asian Games swimming competitions to cheer for the Chinese team, if time permits. He has set his sights on reaching the master level this year as a small goal. However, his long-term aspiration is to represent his country on the international stage and bring glory to China.

With his remarkable talent, determination, and commitment, there’s no doubt that Mila has a bright future ahead of him in the world of swimming. As he carries the torch at the Hangzhou Asian Games, the world will undoubtedly witness the immense potential of this young athlete.

