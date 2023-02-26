Everyone wants to win, but winning doesn’t create value. Or rather, the sporting result is not only no longer sufficient to attract economic resources, it has become almost irrelevant with respect to the strategies and needs of companies and partners who invest in basketball and in sport in general.

This is the message launched by the conference Meet The Best 2023/Creare Valore, conceived by A Better Basketball in association with Aquila Basket Dolomiti Energia Trentino, which took place on February 25 at the ITAS Forum in Trento. An edition of Meet The Best to remember thanks to the contribution of exceptional speakers who analyzed the current situation of basketball, indicated new models and launched concrete proposals.

After the greeting of the Mayor of Trento, Franco Ianeselliit became clear from the very first intervention by Luca LorenzonSenior Associate [email protected], how the “traditional model” of a sports club linked to a single owner who spends on sport having as its main, if not only objective, the sporting result, is not only no longer sustainable but does not attract an economic world which instead calls for sport to become a means for creating partner value, the so-called shared value.

Michelle Gilli[email protected] of Zest 11 Limited, formerly Marketing Advisor of Nike and NBA, broadened the theme by bringing the creation of value to players and leagues, showing the willingness of companies to bind themselves to subjects who deal with values ​​and take with a clear position on major social issues.

From Barcelona he brought his precious contribution Abigail Martin, responsible for the Euroleague One Team project, an initiative that has grown enormously over the past 10 years. If the aim is to use basketball as a means of integration and to push for positive changes in society, One Team has been able to create alliances with different partners who are interested in the community.

Sergio Picarelli, Executive Board Leader of Adecco Group, with a long experience in sports sponsorship, has brought a clear and direct contribution: the result and sports performance are not the reason that drives a company to become a sponsor. There are other reasons and they depend on the added value that sport creates for a company willing to invest. For Picarelli, who has dedicated his professional life to the growth of people, a company to create lasting value has no other way than to invest in managerial skills that can intercept the needs of investors.

Flavio Tranquillo, a SkySport journalist took the ITAS Forum audience on a fascinating journey into the world of the NBA, underlining how, twice in history, the American League, today considered an absolute positive model in sport, was one step away from bankruptcy, for reasons entirely analogous to the current problems of our basketball. The success of today’s NBA derives precisely from the vision, from even unpopular choices and from a unity of purpose and strategy born in the most difficult moments, even if for pure economic convenience, of all the owners.

Luca Baraldi, managing director of Virtus Segafredo Bologna, revealed the logic and choices of his company, also comparing them with his experiences in the world of football. By launching a revolutionary proposal: a blue sticker that certifies virtuous companies economically and also rewards them with points in the standings, thus overturning the logic of penalizing those who do not respect the rules and instead rewarding those who behave well in all sectors, economic, sports, structural. Baraldi also underlined the importance of a Lega Basket in which there is a concept of mutuality whereby the richest clubs help those with less possibilities, to relaunch the competitiveness of Serie A.

The closure brought Aquila Basket and its general manager into the limelight, Andrea Nardellibecause for years the Trentino club has been applying the positive models developed by Meet The Best to create shared value with the territory, which is based not only on sporting and economic projects, such as the Consortium and the Academy, but focusing above all on social initiatives through the Aquila LAB laboratory.

Meet the Best/Creare Valore, for three hours stimulated the attention of the 200 people present representing Italian basketball and local excellence, including many students from the University of Trento. An initiative that A Better Basketball, with Aquila Basket Dolomiti Energia Trentino, strongly wanted as an ideal continuation of the Tortona edition of Meet The Best 2022, entitled “Building the Future” dedicated to the creation, management and social impact of sports halls.