Megamarscha subsidiary of Infront and the German market leader for hiking events, is entering into a partnership with the global outdoor and sportswear brand Columbia.

The new agreement with Columbia, which sees it become the first exclusive Presenting Partner, marks the beginning of a new period of evolution for Megamarsch. Columbia will have access to the largest hiking community in Germany, Megamarsch will benefit from a wider reach within the sports industry. Columbia will be present at all Megamarsch events and included on all branding and equipment at the events.

Marco Kamischke, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Megamarsch, said: “For Megamarsch, partnering with a global leader like Columbia presents us with the opportunity to reach an even wider audience and strengthen our existing community. We are delighted to welcome them aboard and hear the values ​​between our events and Columbia as a brand that has many intersections, including an enthusiasm to be active in the outdoors. We see huge potential across Europe and beyond and look forward to accelerating Megamarsch’s growth with our new global partners.”

Matthieu Schegg, VP EMEA, General Manager of Columbia: “We are delighted to become a presenting partner of Megamarsch. We strongly believe Columbia is the right brand for long distance hiking. Whether participants are looking for a hiking shoe, waterproof jacket, or hiking pants or leggings, Columbia has them covered. When you have confidence in your gear, you can focus on the hike, and that’s what motivates us every day at Columbia: making our consumers’ lives better and easier so more people can enjoy the outdoors.”