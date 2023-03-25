Home Sports Mehdi Filali European champion of +84 kg
Mehdi Filali European champion of +84 kg

Mehdi Filali (+84 kg) beat the Greek Georgios Tzanos 4-0 in the +84 kg final of the European Championships on Saturday in Guadalajara (Spain). The young Marseillais (23 years old), who led 4-0, saw his opponent being stopped 8” from the end due to the accumulation of penalties.

Reigning European team champion in 2022, the licensee at USL Mont-Saint-Martin obtains his first individual continental title.

As for Nancy Garcia, she won for the second year in a row a bronze medal of +68 kg by beating the Turkish Ocaogglu. On the other hand, two other Bleues bowed for the bronze, Alizée Agier (-68 kg) against the Italian Semararo and Laura Sivert (-61 kg) against the Greek Chrysopoulou.

At the start of the evening, Steven Da Costa will face the Greek Dionysios Xenos in the -67 kg final.

