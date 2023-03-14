Original title: Meiji exposed the Westbrook effect: the 18th in the league changed to the 12th in the league

On March 14, Beijing time, after Westbrook joined the Clippers, the team has now ushered in a 3-game winning streak. Meiji Jacob released a statistic that can make people understand how much Westbrook has improved the Clippers.

The reason why the Clippers tried their best to introduce Westbrook is because Lu’s system lacks a qualified point guard. Now Westbrook’s arrival has filled this vacancy.

According to statistics, before Westbrook joined, the Clippers averaged 286 passes per game, ranking 18th in the league. After Westbrook’s arrival, the Clippers averaged 318 passes per game, ranking second in the league.

From No. 18 in the league to No. 2 in the league, this is obviously a big improvement. It can be said that after Westbrook’s arrival, the Clippers did a better job of sharing the ball and reduced singles rounds.

This is the value of Westbrook. Of course, compared to scoring, this is a contribution that is easily overlooked. If you want to hit the championship, it is essential to build a team basketball. This is the real intention of the Clippers to introduce Westbrook. Of course, Lu did not use Westbrook deadly. As he gets older, Westbrook's shortcomings in defense and shooting are still quite prominent. Lu is also well aware of Westbrook's shortcomings. Therefore, when other lineups performed well, Lu did not hesitate to let Westbrook sit off the court. This is Westbrook's role in the Clippers now. MVP is now just a functional player of the team. What is gratifying is that Westbrook also accepted this arrangement. At this stage of his career, he needs to adapt. For him, the championship is the ultimate goal.

