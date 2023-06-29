Meiji revealed that the Lakers need 1 prerequisite to chase Brown: the Nuggets have 6 years of 62.8 million all-around tackles, and it is difficult for Los Angeles to improve their combat power – yqqlm

Original title: Meiji reveals that the Lakers need 1 prerequisite for chasing Brown: the Nuggets have 6 years of 62.8 million can intercept Huluocheng, and it is difficult to improve their combat power

On June 29, Beijing time, Denver Post Nuggets team reporter Mike Singer reported that the Los Angeles Lakers are very interested in signing Bruce Brown, a free agent. Because the Nuggets can only offer Brown a starting salary of 7.8 million, the Lakers can give Brown a full middle class salary of 12.3 million. (Before Brown jumped out of the 6.8 million player option and became a completely free agent)

Brown averaged 11.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.09 steals and 0.63 blocks in the Nuggets last season, shooting 48.3% from the field and 36% from the three-point range. He is one of the contributors to the Nuggets’ championship. So do the Lakers really hope to sign him?

According to reports from the US media NBA fan, the Lakers must give up Bamba’s 10.3 million non-guaranteed contract and Beasley’s 16.5 million team option before June 30. In other words, the Lakers have to give Brown’s full middle class must give up these two people. This is a prerequisite.

The Nuggets can also block the move of the Lakers. Brown is very happy in Denver. Although the Nuggets can only offer Brown a part of the middle class of 7.8 million a year this summer, Brown can get the early bird of the Nuggets in the summer of 2024. Right, Brown can sign a five-year 55 million contract with the Nuggets next summer, in other words, 62.8 million in six years, with an average salary of 12.6 million. He signed with the Lakers this summer for only 12.3 million a year. Brown must hope to get a long-term guarantee.

The Lakers have just made qualification offers with Reeves and Hachimura Lei. It is reported that the team will match any offer for these two people. The Lakers can retain the lineup of last season. It is not bad, but it is very difficult to continue to strengthen .

According to a report by TA Lakers reporter Josh Buha, the Lakers will continue to contract Reeves, Hachimura, and Russell, and also intend to sign back Schroeder and Lonnie Walker. Core rotation.

