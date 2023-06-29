Home » Meiji revealed that the Lakers need 1 prerequisite to chase Brown: the Nuggets have 6 years of 62.8 million all-around tackles, and it is difficult for Los Angeles to improve their combat power – yqqlm
Sports

Meiji revealed that the Lakers need 1 prerequisite to chase Brown: the Nuggets have 6 years of 62.8 million all-around tackles, and it is difficult for Los Angeles to improve their combat power – yqqlm

by admin
Meiji revealed that the Lakers need 1 prerequisite to chase Brown: the Nuggets have 6 years of 62.8 million all-around tackles, and it is difficult for Los Angeles to improve their combat power – yqqlm

Original title: Meiji reveals that the Lakers need 1 prerequisite for chasing Brown: the Nuggets have 6 years of 62.8 million can intercept Huluocheng, and it is difficult to improve their combat power

On June 29, Beijing time, Denver Post Nuggets team reporter Mike Singer reported that the Los Angeles Lakers are very interested in signing Bruce Brown, a free agent. Because the Nuggets can only offer Brown a starting salary of 7.8 million, the Lakers can give Brown a full middle class salary of 12.3 million. (Before Brown jumped out of the 6.8 million player option and became a completely free agent)

Brown averaged 11.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.09 steals and 0.63 blocks in the Nuggets last season, shooting 48.3% from the field and 36% from the three-point range. He is one of the contributors to the Nuggets’ championship. So do the Lakers really hope to sign him?

According to reports from the US media NBA fan, the Lakers must give up Bamba’s 10.3 million non-guaranteed contract and Beasley’s 16.5 million team option before June 30. In other words, the Lakers have to give Brown’s full middle class must give up these two people. This is a prerequisite.

The Nuggets can also block the move of the Lakers. Brown is very happy in Denver. Although the Nuggets can only offer Brown a part of the middle class of 7.8 million a year this summer, Brown can get the early bird of the Nuggets in the summer of 2024. Right, Brown can sign a five-year 55 million contract with the Nuggets next summer, in other words, 62.8 million in six years, with an average salary of 12.6 million. He signed with the Lakers this summer for only 12.3 million a year. Brown must hope to get a long-term guarantee.

See also  Eve Jobs, in the name of dad Steve: 'Horses teach humility'

The Lakers have just made qualification offers with Reeves and Hachimura Lei. It is reported that the team will match any offer for these two people. The Lakers can retain the lineup of last season. It is not bad, but it is very difficult to continue to strengthen .

According to a report by TA Lakers reporter Josh Buha, the Lakers will continue to contract Reeves, Hachimura, and Russell, and also intend to sign back Schroeder and Lonnie Walker. Core rotation.

Text/Yan Xiaobai’s Basketball Dream Return to Sohu to see more

You may also like

Minute of silence for girls at team presentation

The European Master Games – Sport Marketing News...

“See you at home”, boxer Estelle Mossely wins...

Man Utd agree £60m deal with Chelsea for...

Hot hockey Thursday: Police officers from the headquarters...

Toast to work on Bowman and Midnight’s confirmations

European Games: ÖSV quartet also jumps to gold...

Unexpected why it is recommended to put bicarbonate...

Congratulations to Bayern for successfully cashing out the...

Mount mz Chelsea to Manchester United for 55...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy