Meizhou Wuhuayuankeng Football Searching for Roots: Finding the Original Aspiration, Laying a Strong Foundation, Strengthening the System, Maintaining Integrity and Innovation_Mobile Sina.com

150th Anniversary of Modern Football Celebrated in Meizhou, China

Reported by reporter Wang Wei

This year marks the 150th anniversary of the introduction of modern football to mainland China. On December 23, the 150th Anniversary of Modern Football in Mainland China·Meizhou Football Theme Day event was held in Meizhou, the “Hometown of Football”. The event was attended by relevant leaders of the Guangdong Provincial Sports Bureau and Meizhou City, former vice-chairmen of the Chinese Football Association Rong Zhixing and Dong Liangtian, well-known national, provincial and municipal football coaches, celebrities and referees, Meizhou veteran international players Wang Huiliang, Chi Minghua, Xie Yuxin, Huang Debao, professional football investors, representatives of social football clubs, and 150 young players recruited nationwide.

Meizhou is the birthplace of modern football in mainland China. The Meizhou Municipal Sports Bureau solicited the “Meizhou Football Declaration” from across the country through the “Football” newspaper on November 14 this year, and received a total of 70 works. After screening and review, combined with the Football Declaration highlighting the three dimensions of historical heritage, goal positioning, and future direction, the following works were finally determined to be selected.

The morning of December 23 saw people from all walks of life in Meizhou participate in the “Yuankeng Root Searching Tour” activity at the Wuhua·Yuankeng Heritage Scenic Area in Meizhou, the birthplace of modern football in mainland China. The unveiling ceremony of the “Meizhou Football Declaration” was also held in front of the Wuhuayuankeng football site in Meizhou, with the ceremony hosted by Han Qiaosheng, the former sports announcer and commentator of CCTV.

The Meizhou Football Carnival was also held in People’s Square of Meixian County on the afternoon of the 23rd, featuring “people’s football, grassroots interaction”, allowing the attendees to fully experience and feel the fun brought by football.

Meizhou has a profound football history and numerous football talents, with a reputation as the “Hometown of Football” widely spread. Chen Yuanyang, director of the Meizhou Municipal Sports Bureau, emphasized the importance of pursuing the original intention of football and further consolidating the roots and soul of Meizhou football.

The event served as a celebration of the rich history and promising future of football in Meizhou, reflecting the city’s dedication to the development and promotion of the sport.

