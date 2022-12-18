Original title: Melbourne Short Course World Championships | Many world records were broken Qin Haiyang won the bronze medal in the men’s 200m breaststroke

Xinhua News Agency, Melbourne, December 16 (Reporter Hao Yalin and Wang Qi) The 16th FINA Short Course Swimming World Championships continued on the 16th, and many world records were broken. Bronze medal in 200m breaststroke.

Qin Haiyang kept the lead in the first half, but was gradually overtaken in the second half. In the end, the famous Japanese player Taiya Seto won the championship with a time of 2 minutes 0.35 seconds and broke the Asian record. The American player Ni Funk won the silver medal.

In an interview with reporters after the game, Qin Haiyang said that he was not at his best in the game, and this result was a little bit far from his best. “My physical fitness and back-end ability, especially the final sprint, need to be further strengthened.”

In the women’s 200m breaststroke final, Kay Douglas of the United States and Lily King of the United States took the top two places, and Ter Schouten of the Netherlands ranked third. Chinese player Tang Qianting ranked fifth with 2:19.28.

In the men’s and women’s 4x50m freestyle relay event, the French team won the championship with a time of 1:27.33 and broke the world record. The Chinese team composed of Pan Zhanle, Wang Haoyu, Wang Yichun and Liu Shuhan ranked sixth with a time of 1:30.18.

In other competitions on the day, Canada’s Ma McNeil won the women’s 50m backstroke championship with a time of 25.25 seconds, and the US team won the men’s 4x200m freestyle relay gold medal with a time of 6:44.12. Both events broke world records.

Ma Sternbergen of the Netherlands won the women’s 100m medley in 57.53 seconds. Italy’s Torto Ceccon won the men’s 100m individual medley championship in 50.97 seconds, his second gold medal in this tournament. Australia’s Pallister won the women’s 1500m freestyle with a time of 15 minutes 21 seconds 43, winning gold for the fourth time in this competition. Ray Murphy of the United States won the men’s 50m backstroke with a time of 22.64 seconds.