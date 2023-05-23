Home » Melo: “The idea of ​​passing as an underdog without a title doesn’t bother me anymore”
Melo: “The idea of ​​passing as an underdog without a title doesn’t bother me anymore”

Melo: “The idea of ​​passing as an underdog without a title doesn’t bother me anymore”

After announcing his retirement from playing basketball at the end of 19 NBA seasons, Carmelo Anthony spoke about the fact that he failed to win a title during his long career: “I am at peace. The idea of ​​going underdog if I haven’t won a title doesn’t bother me anymore,” he told Sports Illustrated. “For me, I won. I won in 2003, the night I shook David Stern’s hand. I have won in life. The NBA ring is the only thing I’m missing. It would have been a huge achievement, but I don’t regret anything: I feel I have done everything possible to get there”.

