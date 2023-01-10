The premier met the president of the European Commission, talking about the economy, but above all migrants

Paschal Ancona

Migrants and Pnrr. These were the two main points discussed this afternoon by the prime minister Giorgia Meloni and the president of the EU Commission Ursula von der Leyenin a meeting “in preparation for Extraordinary European Council of 9-10 February”, reads the note from Palazzo Chigi. A meeting that lasted about an hour and a quarter which was described as “an excellent opportunity for an exchange of views”.

economic recovery and pnrr — Speaking of economic recovery and Pnrr, in the official note from the Prime Minister it is written that “it has been reaffirmed the commitment of the Italian Government on the Pnrr”, but Ursula von der Leyen’s tweet reads. “We also discussed theimplementation of the Pnrr in Italy”. A subtle difference susceptible to different interpretations. During the meeting, Chigi continues, “the sentence for the violent acts in Brazil and solidarity with the country’s democratic institutions. Satisfaction was also expressed for the signing, scheduled for tomorrow in Brussels, of the joint EU-NATO Declaration”.

the migrants — Palazzo Chigi would like to know that it is satisfied with having included the issue of migrants among the agendas of the next European Council extraordinary. Italy would aim to accelerate on one more organic distribution and automatic of migrants who land in countries of first arrival. But it’s already there closure of Swedenwhich has the rotating presidency.

the joint statement — Furthermore, during the summit with the president of the European Commission, satisfaction was expressed for the signing of the joint EU-NATO declaration, scheduled for Tuesday in Brussels. On Ukraine, the feeling between Rome and Brussels remains excellent: Italy, in fact, remains committed to supporting Kiev, both from the point of view economic that militaryin line with the EU and with the partners of the Atlantic alliance.