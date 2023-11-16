Melvyn Jaminet leaves Toulouse to relaunch in Toulon

Stade Toulouse fullback Melvyn Jaminet during a match against Lyon on April 16, 2023 in Toulouse. VALENTINE CHAPUIS / AFP

He goes from the Reds and Blacks to… Reds and Blacks. At 24, French XV player Melvyn Jaminet leaves Stade Toulouse for Rugby club Toulon. A few weeks after the end of the World Cup, the transfer of the international full-back was made official, Thursday 16 november. He who joined the Pink City a little over a year ago, from Perpignan, joined the club where he touched his first balls, but never played professionally.

“Melvyn Jaminet will join usassured, Thursday, the president of Toulon, Bernard Lemaître, in the columns of Midi-Olympic. The agreements in principle are finalized, even if the contracts have not yet been signed, there are small administrative details remaining, but this will be done in the next few days. » The next few hours, even: the two clubs confirmed the player’s departure in the afternoon, confirming information from The team and Agence France-Presse.

Highlighting “the player’s desire to return to Toulon”Bernard Lemaître was delighted to see a pure Varois join the club of the harbor – where he is committed until 2028. “It is with great satisfaction that we welcome to Toulon, a native of the country, who knew through his talent, his self-sacrifice and his hard work, to enrich his technical background during these visits to our neighboring clubs, then to Perpignan and Toulouse », welcomed the Var president in a press release. For its part, Stade Toulouse mentioned a decision motivated by “personal reasons”.

A month after the elimination of the French XV in the quarter-finals of the World Cup, the international full-back leaves the banks of the Garonne where he has not really established himself in a little over a year. Barred in Toulouse and the Blues by competition from Thomas Ramos, Melvyn Jaminet aspires to relaunch in his very first club, which had been courting him for several months. He who had arrived from Perpignan in a starting costume for the Blues never completely blended into the game advocated by Stade Toulouse – where he made his return during the Top 14 meeting in Pau, Sunday November 5.

Compensation estimated at 500,000 euros

Unlike football where the transfer period is regulated, the situation in rugby is more vague – even if French rugby officially has a single transfer window, from May to June. “A player under contract does not have the right to join another club more than one year before the end of his contract”explained Clément Marienval, agent affiliated with the French Rugby Federation (FFR), interviewed by France Info in 2022. But now, movements while a contract is still running are frequent.

To make this change, the French champion club had to release its international full-back from his contract, and that of the harbor had to pay heavy compensation – estimated at 500,000 euros, according to The team –, because the back with 19 caps with the Blues was under contract until 2025. For the second time in less than two seasons, Melvyn Jaminet is transferred, as in the 2022-2023 offseason, where he left Perpignan, place of its emergence at the highest level, for Toulouse.

“We should establish a winter transfer window, with precise and supervised dates, like in football, claimed Monday, November 13, former player Denis Charvet on RMC (of which he is a consultant), while rumors were swirling about this transfer. There he played [dimanche] against Perpignan, if I see him play next weekend with Toulon, it bothers me. » In fact, the native of Hyères (Var) will join the Toulon group “as of November 27”, and it could debut in its new colors at the beginning of December. In the hope of finding a starting place – he who only played 129 minutes during the World Cup – and relaunching a career with meteoric progression, which has slowed down somewhat for a little over a year.

