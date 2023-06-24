MEMORIAL ULTRA SCALVE TRAIL | Sportdimontagna.com

Almost 400 athletes at the start of the first edition of MUST -Memorial Ultra Scalve Trail. Luca Arrigoni (Pegarun team) and Giulia Saggin (Scott team) prevailed in the demanding distance of 47 km and 3600 meters D+. The Italian Arrigoni, who has just returned from the World Championships in Innsbruck, spared no effort setting the pace right from the first climb and positioning himself in the lead. For him 5h32’40” of finish time which allowed him to close in front of the Veronese Mattia Tanara (Scott team) and Luca Carrara (Salomon team).

Giulia Saggin arrived in Colere stopping the chrono at 06h53’46”. Behind, a tired but satisfied Giulia Lamberti. Third step of the podium for Martina Tognin.

MUST 23K –On the shortest distance, 23 km and 1100 meters D+, there was none for anyone. The Italian Ahmed El Mazouri (Scott team) of middle-distance road racing put everyone in line, finishing in a nice 1h47’17”. Behind him was Marco Camorani of Angolo Mountain Running and Simone Rota of La Recastello Radici Group.

For women, the surprise was the local and cross-country skiing champion Lucia Isonni, at her first trail race and new entry in Recastello. 2h: 20’48 “her time. Second step for the fluorescent rose Nicole Ruggeri and third for Ivonne Buzzoni.

