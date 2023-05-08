Memories of a hockey fairy tale. It was a great ride, there was a lot of passion, says the coach

During six decades, the Litvínov hockey players managed to achieve the championship title only once. They won it in the 2014/15 season, when they were able to decide the seventh final on the ice of Třinec. The historic triumph of the traditional extra-league team was also attended by coach Radim Rulík, who ended up spending five years at the club and keeps fond memories in his head. “Already in the first season the team was on the rise and in the second it was a great run,” recalls the successful coach in the hockey program Příklep.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

