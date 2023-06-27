Home » Memphis, a triennial offering by Jasikevicius?
Memphis, a triennial offering by Jasikevicius?

The three-year experience on the Barcelona bench ended today, the future of Sarunas Jasikevicius could be in the NBA. According to the Home of Glory portal, in fact, the Lithuanian coach would have received a three-year offer (for a total of 6 million dollars) to join Taylor Jenkins’ staff at the Memphis Grizzlies.

Already in 2019 Jasikevicius would have been on the Grizzlies’ radar during the search that then led to the hiring of Jenkins himself.

