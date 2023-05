After the trash talk with LeBron James and the refusal to speak to reporters in the following games of the series between the Lakers and the Grizzlies (also costing a $25,000 fine by the NBA), Dillon Brooks briefly spoke again, who had an answer very short and concise to the question of a possible regret of trash talking with James: “No, it’s who I am. I don’t regret it. I am an agonist and I compete”.