Memphis Grizzlies’ Dillon Brooks was asking for $25 million a year

Ramona Shelburne recently said that Dillon Brooks is asking for $25 million a year, which is why the Grizzlies are opting to part ways with the player.

The Memphis Grizzlies have opted not to bring back next unrestricted free agent Dillon Brooks, league sources said in a statement. The Athletic.

Following the troubled end to the season, the Grizzlies’ decision to move forward without Brooks was communicated to the athlete during season-ending meetings with team executives, according to the same sources. Memphis and Brooks have agreed that it is in the best interests of both parties to have a fresh start.

In the 2022-23 season, Dillon Brooks averaged 14.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. His previous contract was for three years worth $35 million.