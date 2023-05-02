Memphis Grizzlies have no intention of retaining Dillon Brooks

The franchise’s failure against Los Angeles was seen as the breaking point. During this one, Brooks was more illustrated by his provocations towards LeBron James than his performance on the ground (10.5 points on average at 31.2% shooting). During their interview at the end of the season, the leaders therefore made it clear to him that they did not intend to retain him.
At the start of the regular season, Memphis offered several contract extensions to Brooks, who declined them. Zach Kleiman, president of team operations, recently announced his intention to show up “very aggressive” on the market this summer.