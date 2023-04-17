Memphis Grizzlies, Ja Morant in doubt for game-2

The presence of Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant is in doubt for Game 2 of the playoff series with the Lakers. The point guard injured his hand following a fall in the 4th quarter.

Morant went down hard during an iron attack. Morant, aching in his right wrist, immediately exited on his way to the Grizzlies locker room.

Before going out in the fourth quarter, Morant had 18 points. The Grizzlies superstar played Game 1 with his right hand already in a bandage from a bruise, as described by coach Taylor Jenkins prior to the game.