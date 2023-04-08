Home Sports Memphis Grizzlies, Kennedy Chandler in uscita
The Memphis Grizzlies will end the relationship with Kennedy Chandler. The player had signed a four-year contract worth over 7 million dollars, of which almost 5 million guaranteed with club options in the summer of 2025.

Play class of 2002, Chandler in his rookie year averaged 2.2 points and 1.6 assists in just 8.2 minutes in 36 games played in the NBA. In G Lague he instead played 12 games with 15.3 points and 5.8 assists.

