Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks was suspended one game without pay for catching his 18th technical foul of the season.

Under NBA rules, a player or coach is automatically suspended without pay for one game once he receives his 16th technical foul during a regular season.

For every two additional technical fouls received during that same season, the player or coach will automatically be suspended without pay for one more game.

Brooks will serve his suspension March 22 when the Grizzlies host the Houston Rockets at FedExForum.