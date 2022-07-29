Mengniu joins hands with China Youth Football League to plant a dream for the future of Chinese football



On July 26, Mengniu Group and the Chinese Football Association signed a strategic cooperation agreement in Beijing. According to the agreement, Mengniu will become the senior partner of the China Youth Football League. The two parties will leverage their respective advantages to conduct in-depth cooperation in brand events and public welfare actions, jointly promote the “integration of sports and education”, and comprehensively promote the development of China’s youth football career.

Signing ceremony site

At the signing ceremony held on the same day, Gao Hongbo, vice chairman of the Chinese Football Association, said that high-quality dairy products are conducive to the healthy growth of young people, and good brand cooperation is conducive to the successful holding of youth sports events. Mengniu Group has become a senior partner of the China Youth Football League, which will add new impetus to China‘s youth football career. We thank Mengniu for its long-term support and companionship to China‘s football career.

Gao Hongbo delivering a speech

Li Pengcheng, deputy secretary of the party committee and executive president of Mengniu Group, and chairman of Mengniu Public Welfare Foundation, said that, as a “top ten” and “national team” in the dairy industry, Mengniu will give full play to its brand and resource advantages, in brand competitions, public welfare actions, etc. We will do our best to empower every football seedling in the motherland with every bit of nutrition, and cheer for the future of Chinese football.

Li Pengcheng delivering a speech

The China Youth Football League is jointly guided by the Ministry of Education and the General Administration of Sport and hosted by the Chinese Football Association. The total number of representative teams and clubs participating in the league is expected to exceed 15,000, and the participating athletes exceed 400,000. The league will play an important role in discovering and selecting young football talents and supplying outstanding players to the national teams of all ages.

Gifts for Youth Representatives

To help China‘s football dream, Mengniu has been taking action. In 2018, after holding hands with the World Cup in Russia, Mengniu launched the “Play! Youth Strong” public welfare activity to select 88 young players across the country and lead them to the World Cup. At the beginning of this year, Mengniu, as the official partner of the Chinese Football Association’s Chinese team, gave out tens of millions of cash to reward the roses when they won the Asian Cup of the Chinese Women’s Football Association, and paid tribute to their “born to be strong” fighting spirit.

Dairy, like football, can bring health and happiness to people. Mengniu, with the mission of “a little bit of nutrition, blooming every life”, will continue to protect the healthy growth of young people with nutrition and public welfare. Through cooperation with the China Youth Football League, more young people will like football, participate in football, and gain happiness from it. While staying healthy, we will sow the seeds of dreams for the future of Chinese football.



