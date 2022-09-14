Original title: Men’s Basketball European Championship: “Brother Antetokounmpo” was sent off, Greece lost to Germany and missed the semi-finals

The 2022 Men’s Basketball European Championship will be played in two quarter-finals in Berlin on the 13th. The Greek team led by “Brother Antetokounmpo” lost 96:107 to the host German team and was eliminated, and the Spanish team defeated Finland 100:90. The team reached the semifinals.

The German team hit consecutive three-pointers at the opening to establish the lead, and Antetokounmpo led the Greek team to overtake the score at the end of the second quarter. In the third quarter, the Greek team’s offense was misfired, scoring only 10 points in a single quarter. The German team played a super offensive 20:1. In the fourth quarter, “Brother Antetokounmpo” was expelled from the field due to a total of two fouls. Although he scored 31 points, 7 rebounds, 8 assists and 3 steals, it was difficult for him to speak alone, and the Greek team missed the semi-finals.

The German team’s key player, Schroeder, contributed 26 points, 3 rebounds and 8 assists. In the fourth quarter, he was also expelled from the arena due to an altercation with the Greek coach for his second foul. The German team made 17 three-pointers in the whole game, and the shooting rate was as high as 55%.

In the game against the traditional powerhouse Spain, the Finnish team completed a 10-player rotation in the first quarter and scored 9 players. In the second quarter, the Spanish team gradually recovered, but the Finnish team still entered the second half with a 9-point advantage. In the third quarter, the Spanish team won a single quarter by 15 points to overtake the score. In the end, the Spanish team ended the game with outside firepower.

The Hernangomez brothers contributed 42 points for the Spanish team, Willy Hernangomez scored a team-high 27 points, and Juan Hernangomez scored 15 points. Markkanen scored 28 points, 11 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals, but failed to help Finland reverse the defeat. The Finnish team made 19 turnovers.

On the 14th, France will face Italy, and defending champion Slovenia will face Poland for the other two semi-final seats. (Liu Yang)