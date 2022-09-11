Home Sports Men’s Basketball European Championship: France narrowly beats Turkey and Spain to eliminate Lithuania_Game_Lithuania_Rivals
Men's Basketball European Championship: France narrowly beats Turkey and Spain to eliminate Lithuania

Men's Basketball European Championship: France narrowly beats Turkey and Spain to eliminate Lithuania

Original title: Men’s Basketball European Championship: France narrowly beats Turkey and Spain to eliminate Lithuania

Xinhua| Lithuania, both games went to overtime.

The French team led the opponent by 16 points after two quarters, and the opponent played a 19-0 offensive in the third quarter. The fourth quarter ended in a deadlock. At the decisive moment, the French team relied on Fournier to hit an ultra-long three-pointer and a key steal to narrowly beat the opponent by one point and break into the quarter-finals.

The battle between Spain and Lithuania became the focus of the day. The scores of the two sides rose alternately in the first two quarters, and the Lithuania team extended their lead to 11 points in the third quarter. The Spanish team was still seven points behind with less than five minutes left, but took the lead with a 12-3 spurt. Spanish naturalized player Lorenzo Brown contributed 28 points, 8 assists, 3 rebounds and 2 steals.

In the other two games on the same day, Germany defeated Montenegro 85:79 and Slovenia defeated Belgium 88:72.

